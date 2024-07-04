Lonavala drowning tragedy: Maharashtra announces ₹5 lakh each to kin of victims

Families of the five individuals, who tragically drowned near the Bhushi dam in Lonavala, will receive financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s relief fund, the Assembly was informed on Wednesday.

Deputy CM and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar made the announcement, emphasising that warning signs will be installed at hazardous tourist spots and prohibited areas to prevent such incidents in the future.

NCP MLA Chetan Tupe raised the issue in the Assembly, underscoring the lack of awareness among tourists about dangerous terrains during the monsoon season. He demanded local authorities prominently display warning signs at such locations and strictly enforce prohibitions.

Mr. Tupe noted that the Ansari family, who lost their lives in Lonavala, hailed from his constituency, Hadapsar, in Pune.

Mr. Ajit, also the Guardian Minister of Pune, assured that planning committees in all 36 districts would be instructed to install boards at hazardous spots and consider additional safety measures such as nylon nets and barricades. “The families of the deceased of the Lonavala tragedy will receive ₹5 lakh each,” he added.

In view of the tragedy, the Pune district administration has imposed prohibitory orders at several popular picnic spots, including Bhushi Dam and the Pavana Dam region in Maval tehsil, effective from July 2 to 31 to ensure tourist safety during the monsoon season. The administration has already outlined a series of safety measures for hazardous tourist locations which include identification and demarcation of dangerous areas, the presence of lifeguards and rescue teams, and the installation of warning boards. During the monsoon season, tourists flock to Bhushi and Pavana dams, Lonavala, Sinhgad, Malshej and Tamhini and other places, nestled in the Western Ghats in Pune district.

