Lok Sabha 2024: Rival Pawar factions rattle sabres as polling in western Maharashtra inches closer

April 28, 2024 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - Pune

The keenly-contested Baramati and Satara seats, which will pit the fates of Sharad Pawar and his nephew, Ajit Pawar, will vote in the third phase on May 7

Shoumojit Banerjee

As the battle for western Maharashtra intensified, both rival Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions led by Sharad Pawar and his estranged nephew, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar traded barbs at each other while campaigning in the hotly contested Baramati and Satara Lok Sabha seats.

The 83-year-old Mr. Pawar, while campaigning for his candidate, the NCP (SP)’s Shashikant Shinde in Satara, warned that he would ensure “democratic protests” in every taluka across Maharashtra if Mr. Shinde were arrested.

Speaking at a rally here, Mr. Pawar said that a case had been lodged against Mr. Shinde, hinting harassment on part of the ruling Mahayuti, of which his nephew Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction is a constituent.

“Attempts are being made to bar him [Mr. Shinde] from contesting the election. If that happens and he is arrested, I will ensure that each and every taluka [tehsil] protests in a democratic manner,” Mr. Sharad Pawar said.

He further said that people needed to be vigilant and effect a change in the government through the ballot box as “democracy was under threat”.

Meanwhile, Mr. Pawar’s nephew, Mr. Ajit Pawar today said that the Baramati contest was not about family relations but the future of the country was at stake.

“The Lok Sabha polls will decide the future of the country… This election is not about a village or about familial relations but will decide the future of the country,” said Mr. Ajit Pawar.

His wife Sunetra Pawar is the ruling Mahayuti’s candidate who is pitted against three-time Baramati MP Supriya Sule, her sister-in-law and the daughter of Mr. Sharad Pawar.

In a thinly-veiled reference at Ms. Sule, Mr. Ajit Pawar exhorted voters by saying, “Think calmly about what work they [Mr. Sharad Pawar and Ms. Sule] did in the last 15 years for Baramati and then vote.”

The keenly-contested Baramati seat where the prestige of both the rival NCP factions led by Mr. Sharad Pawar and his nephew, Mr. Ajit Pawar are at stake, will vote in the third phase on May 7 as will the Satara seat.

