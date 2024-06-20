GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Legal notice claims Narayan Rane engaging in cash for votes  

The legal notice mentions that such a practice of intimidation is a serious contempt of various directions, guidelines and judgements given by the Supreme Court that clearly says that such corrupt practices destroy the legal expectation of free and fair elections.

Published - June 20, 2024 04:28 am IST - MUMBAI 

Purnima Sah
Narayan Rane. File.

Narayan Rane. File. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 candidate Vinayak Bhaurao Raut from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency has filed a legal notice to the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Bharatiya Janta Party’s candidate Narayan Rane accusing him of manipulating votes, engaging in unfair and corrupt electoral practices by distributing cash for vote during the election campaign.   

Representing Mr. Raut, Advocate Asim Suhas Sarode told The Hindu, “On June 6, Narayan Tatu Rane emerged as the winner with 4,48,514 votes whereas, my client, Mr. Raut got 4,00,656 votes. We have video evidence in which the BJP partymen were campaigning on May 6 even though the campaigning was barred on May 5 by 5pm. On May 15, Mr. Raut and his partymen learnt that Mr. Rane, his son Nitesh Rane and their party workers were pressurizing voters, luring them by distributing cash for votes and threatening them with dire consequences if they lost the election. We have enough evidence along with video clips to prove our case in the court of law.”  

In one of the videos, BJP party worker is seen showing the voters EVM Machine and asking them to press the lotus (BJP’s party symbol) symbol only, Mr. Sarode claimed. “One of the videos shows a party worker telling a family that since they have five voters in their family, Narayan Rane has sent money for them, but make sure Rane saheb is elected,” Mr. Sarode said.   

The legal notice mentions that such a practice of intimidation is a serious contempt of various directions, guidelines and judgements given by the Supreme Court that clearly says that such corrupt practices destroy the legal expectation of free and fair elections. “We have filed a legal complaint to the concerned authorities at ECI highlighting the practices Mr. Rane, his son and their party workers have been engaged in and that they totally breached the Model Code of Conduct. As per law, 48 hours before the voting, no party is allowed to engage in campaigning of any kind, it is called the silence period before the voting day. Section 123 of the Representation of People’s Act, 1951 clearly says that giving cash for votes is bribe. It is unfortunate that the ECI has failed to take cognizance of the complaint filed on May 16 against Mr. Rane’s unlawful electoral practice and this is why we filed it again on June 15,” Mr. Sarode said.  

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Bharatiya Janata Party / Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.