Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve suspended for 5 days

Published - July 02, 2024 05:08 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve of the Shiv Sena (UBT) addressing reporters on July 02, 2024.

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve of the Shiv Sena (UBT) addressing reporters on July 02, 2024.

The Maharashtra Legislative Council on July 2 suspended Leader of Opposition and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve for five days on the grounds of using abusive language in the House.

Mr. Danve was accused of using abusive language against BJP legislator Prasad Lad during a discussion in the Council on July 1 evening. Mr. Lad had demanded a resolution condemning Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's `not Hindus' remarks in the Lok Sabha, which elicited a sharp reaction from the Sena (UBT) leader.

The council was adjourned three times after the incident as BJP legislators remained firm on their demand that action be taken against Mr. Danve.

On July 2, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil tabled a motion to suspend him which was passed with a majority.

Deputy chairperson of the House Neelam Gorhe read the suspension order which said, "Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve demonstrated indiscipline and used foul and abusive language towards legislator Prasad Lad.

"His behaviour tarnished the image and insulted the Council. If his misbehaviour is ignored, it could create a new precedence. A serious note is taken of his misbehaviour, and the house proposes his suspension for five days and ban him from entering the Vidhan Bhavan premises," it added.

Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Anil Parab demanded that Mr. Danve be given an opportunity to present his side but the demand was not accepted. The opposition later staged a walkout to protest the decision and shouted slogans against Ms. Gorhe.

‘One-sided decision and pre-planned conspiracy’: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray along with party leaders arrives at Vidhan Bhavan during the Assembly Budget session, in Mumbai, on July 02, 2024.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray along with party leaders arrives at Vidhan Bhavan during the Assembly Budget session, in Mumbai, on July 02, 2024.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said the decision to suspend Mr. Danve was one-sided and a pre-planned conspiracy.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Thackeray said Mr. Danve was not given any opportunity to present his side before being suspended.

Mr. Thackeray said, as the chief of the Shiv Sena (UBT), he was apologising for the remarks made by Mr. Danve if it hurt women but asked what action was taken against the BJP and Shiv Sena leaders for making such comments outside the House.

“There was a need to discuss the resolution (to suspend Danve), but there was no discussion on it,” he said.

He said the suspension was done to overshadow the victory of his party in the Legislative Council polls. Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates Anil Parab and Jagannath Abhyankar won from the Mumbai Graduates and Teachers constituencies respectively.

“The conspiracy (to suspend Mr. Danve) was a planned conspiracy,” Mr. Thackeray said.

“Whatever you (government) do is democracy and act by us (opposition) a crime,” he added, taking a dig at the government.

He said the suspension was done at a time when the opposition had begun to dissect the State budget.

Comments

