Lawrence Bishnoi gang members arrested for plotting attack on Salman Khan’s life

Navi Mumbai Police has arrested four people affiliated with Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang on suspicions of plotting an attack on Bollywood actor Salman Khan in Panvel.

A senior police official in Panvel received a tip indicating that members of the Bishnoi Lawrence gang were residing in the Panvel-Kalamboli area and conducting surveillance on Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra, his farmhouse in Panvel, and other locations where he films.

Panvel police said that they were keeping a tab on Salman Khan’s whereabouts and allegedly planning to take his life. Lawrence Bishnoi and his associate Sampat Nehra purportedly employed 60 to 70 individuals to conduct recce of these areas.

The arrests follow the separate incident of shooting outside the actor’s house. On April 14 five rounds were fired outside Salman Khan’s home. One of the bullets hit the actor’s residence. Two people — Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal — were arrested within 48 hours of the incident. They are accused of firing the weapon and were apprehended in Bihar. Later, on April 26, Anuj Thapan and Sonu Subhash Chander were arrested from Punjab on charges of supplying weapons to the shooters.