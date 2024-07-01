GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Law to curb paper leaks during ongoing legislature session: Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis made the announcement in the State Assembly while replying to a supplementary question during the Question Hour on the issue of recruitment in government jobs.

Published - July 01, 2024 03:09 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. File

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on July 1 said a law to curb exam paper leaks will be enacted during the ongoing monsoon session of the State legislature.

Mr. Fadnavis made the announcement in the State Assembly while replying to a supplementary question during the Question Hour on the issue of recruitment in government jobs.

Fresh date for NEET-PG to be announced within two days, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Congress member Balasaheb Thorat, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Sharad Pawar) legislator Rohit Pawar, BJP's Ashish Shelar and Bhaskar Jadhav of the Shiv Sena (UBT) asked the government if it will enact a strong law to curb paper leaks. Mr. Fadnavis said a Bill will be tabled in this session itself for the enactment of the law.

In the wake of the alleged leak of NEET paper and malpractices in various other exams, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Saturday said the state government must enact a strict law to curb paper leaks and punish the guilty.

