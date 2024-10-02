GIFT a SubscriptionGift
'Ladki Bahin' scheme aid could be raised to ₹3,000 with women's support: CM Eknath Shinde

Had we not formed government, which the common man was longing for two years, we would have not strengthened our sisters, we would not have given the 'Rajyamata' status to cows, says CM Eknath Shinde

Published - October 02, 2024 11:00 am IST - Kolhapur

PTI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | Photo Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said the financial assistance under the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme could even be raised to ₹3,000 if women in the State support his government.

Mr. Shinde also wondered why the Opposition was jealous of his government's welfare initiatives and exuded confidence that the ruling Mahayuti alliance of the Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP would retain power in the upcoming State elections.

Also Read: Ahead of Assembly polls, Shinde government clears salt pan land for Adani Group project

He was speaking on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) at a congregation of seers at the Kanheri Math in Kolhapur on the occasion of the 'dharma dhwaj' inauguration.

Under the Mahayuti government's flagship welfare scheme 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana', introduced ahead of the state polls, married, divorced, and destitute women aged 21-65 are receiving Rs 1,500 per month as stipend with the annual family income of beneficiaries capped at Rs 2.5 lakh.

"If the dear sisters give strength to the government, it will even surpass ₹1,500, it will make it to ₹2,000 and even take it to ₹3,000," he said.

Mr. Shinde termed the government's move to declare desi cows "Rajyamata-Gomata" as a historic decision.

"Had we not formed government, which the common man was longing for two years, we would have not strengthened our sisters, we would not have given the 'Rajyamata' status to cows, we would not have done the work we could do in these two years," he said.

"We will go among the people with our development record, welfare schemes, and the investments we have brought to the State in the last over two years. Our dear sisters (women), dear brothers, and dear farmers will acknowledge our work and Mahayuti will return to power with a huge mandate," Mr. Shinde said.

In June 2022, Shinde and several other Shiv Sena MLAs revolted against the party leadership. This led to a split in the Shiv Sena and collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Mr. Shinde subsequently joined hands with the BJP to form government.

Earlier, at the event, Mr. Shinde said after the Mahayuti came to power, the "fortune tellers" (Opposition) predicted the government will collapse soon.

"But because of the blessings of seers like you, the government not only survived, but did solid work in the last two years," he said.

He said that during the MVA rule, temples were closed and festivals were stopped (referring to the COVID-19 pandemic time).

"People were agitating and demanding opening of temples, but they (MVA) were not keen on opening the temples and allowing the celebration of festivals. We replaced that government with your government and started celebrating all festivals, including Dahi Handi, Ganpati festival with great fanfare," he said.

Targeting his opponents, Mr. Shinde said some people could not digest the fact that the son of a farmer became chief minister of the state.

"Shouldn't the son of a farmer become CM of the State? Is it that a person who is born with a silver spoon should only become the CM? We changed that rule," he said.

October 02, 2024

