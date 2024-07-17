Kolhapur MP Shahu Maharaj visit Vishalgad, blames government for the violence

Newly elected Kolhapur MP Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj visited Vishalgad on Tuesday and met families whose homes were vandalised during the ‘Chalo Vishalgad’ march called by former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati on July 14. Both Mr. Shahu and Mr. Sambhajiraje are descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji.

While the Congress lawmaker from Kolhapur and party leader Satej Patil were stopped by police from reaching the fort due to prohibitory orders in place, they visited homes in Muslimwadi and Gajapur as well as a mosque that were allegedly vandalised by right-wing activists taking part in the march.

At least 21 suspects were arrested and 60 charged for damaging property. According to the police, some of those arrested have been identified: Atmaram Sardesai, Gopi Suryawanshi, Omkar Chougule and Rohan Patil.

Mr. Shahu, who had issued a letter on Monday stating he informed the State government of the brewing tensions in Vishalgad before the violence took place, called the entire episode a conspiracy. “This is happening for the second time in a year. The State government failed to resolve the situation and it further escalated because of their negligence,” he said, demanding compensation for the victims.

The administration continued the anti-encroachment drive in Vishalgad Fort area that was launched on Monday and has removed at least 70 illegal structures so far. “Most of the structures razed were commercial spaces at Vishalgad and not Gajapur,” said Kolhapur Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit.

Fadnavis’s assurance

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday assured of removing encroachments from all forts of historic importance, including Vishalgad. “The government will start the process as per the law. Encroachments on Vishalgad will be removed, has been demanded by the followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, but restoring peace is priority,” he said.

