ADVERTISEMENT

Kolhapur MP Shahu Maharaj visit Vishalgad, blames government for the violence

Published - July 17, 2024 09:13 am IST - Mumbai

Cops stopped Shahu Maharaj and Congress leader Satej Patil from entering the area on Tuesday, given the prohibitory orders. However, they visited the mosque and victims’ homes in Muslimwadi, Gajapur, where the violence erupted.

The Hindu Bureau

Congress Kolhapur MP Chhhatrapati Shahu Maharaj | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Newly elected Kolhapur MP Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj visited Vishalgad on Tuesday and met families whose homes were vandalised during the ‘Chalo Vishalgad’ march called by former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati on July 14. Both Mr. Shahu and Mr. Sambhajiraje are descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Congress lawmaker from Kolhapur and party leader Satej Patil were stopped by police from reaching the fort due to prohibitory orders in place, they visited homes in Muslimwadi and Gajapur as well as a mosque that were allegedly vandalised by right-wing activists taking part in the march.

At least 21 suspects were arrested and 60 charged for damaging property. According to the police, some of those arrested have been identified: Atmaram Sardesai, Gopi Suryawanshi, Omkar Chougule and Rohan Patil.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shahu, who had issued a letter on Monday stating he informed the State government of the brewing tensions in Vishalgad before the violence took place, called the entire episode a conspiracy. “This is happening for the second time in a year. The State government failed to resolve the situation and it further escalated because of their negligence,” he said, demanding compensation for the victims.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The administration continued the anti-encroachment drive in Vishalgad Fort area that was launched on Monday and has removed at least 70 illegal structures so far. “Most of the structures razed were commercial spaces at Vishalgad and not Gajapur,” said Kolhapur Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit.

Fadnavis’s assurance

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday assured of removing encroachments from all forts of historic importance, including Vishalgad. “The government will start the process as per the law. Encroachments on Vishalgad will be removed, has been demanded by the followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, but restoring peace is priority,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US