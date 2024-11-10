Kharge targets PM Modi, BJP for linking 'red book' of Constitution with 'urban Naxalism'

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday (November 10, 2024) slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for equating a "red book" of the Constitution with "urban Naxalism" and said the PM gave a similar copy in 2017 to then President Ram Nath Kovind.

Addressing a press conference here after launching the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi 's (MVA) manifesto for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections, Mr. Kharge also said his party's demand for a caste census is not to divide people, but to understand how various communities are placed at present so that they can get more benefits.

Notably, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was trying to seek support from “urban Naxals and anarchists” by holding a “red book” in his hand.

Mr. Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has been displaying an abridged version of the Constitution in a red cover during his rallies.

Mr. Kharge said the red handbook was only used for reference and it was not the entire Constitution.

''Even Narendra Modi gave a similar copy to then President Ram Nath Kovind on July 26, 2017,'' the Congress leader said displaying a picture of the two leaders.

Mr. Kharge also displayed a red book of the Constitution, saying it was not blank as was being projected by Mr. Modi and the BJP.

''It is necessary to enroll him in a primary school again,'' Mr. Kharge said targeting the prime minister.

The Congress leader described the MVA's manifesto as all inclusive and participatory.

He said it is important for Maharashtra to defeat the ruling Mahayuti in the state and support the MVA for stability and good governance.