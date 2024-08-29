Kharge, Rahul Gandhi to unveil statue of Patangrao Kadam in Sangli on Teacher’s Day

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit Sangli district in Western Maharashtra on September 5 to unveil a statue of the late Patangrao Kadam, a former Minister, and inaugurate his memorial.

The event will take place at the Sonhira Sugar Factory in Kadegaon, coinciding with Teacher’s Day. Patangrao Kadam, known for his contributions to education, founded the Bharati Vidyapeeth deemed university. Former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan and Congress MLA Vishwajeet Kadam, son of the late leader, confirmed the details.

The ceremony is expected to draw key leaders from the Opposition INDIA Bloc, including NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, AICC general secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Regarding the attendance of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, Mr. Vishwajeet Kadam said, “Due to prior commitments, Uddhav ji might not be able to attend the event. I personally invited him, and we are still awaiting confirmation. We also extended an invitation to Sonia Gandhi ji, but she will not be able to come.”

Patangrao Kadam held several key ministerial positions in Congress-led state governments and also served as the acting president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee. Following his passing, Mr. Vishwajeet Kadam has taken charge of party affairs in the Sangli district and education institutions.

When asked whether the event signals the start of Congress’s campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections, Mr. Chavan said that the focus is on celebrating Patangrao Kadam’s life and his contributions to education, agriculture, and the development of drought-affected Sangli. “This event is about honouring Patangrao Kadam’s legacy… We are not seeing it as the launch of our campaign,” he said.