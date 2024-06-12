GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jarange-Patil given IV fluids on day-5 of protest

The pro-quota activist says a Maharashtra Minister and MP Bhumre assured him that his needs would be addressed

Published - June 12, 2024 11:00 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Pro-Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, whose indefinite fast over Maratha reservation reached its fifth day on Wednesday, began taking intravenous fluids after Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar MP-elect Sandipan Bhumre and a Maharashtra Minister assured him that the issue would be resolved.

Mr. Jarange-Patil, who started his latest protest on Saturday in his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, warned that he would stop taking fluids again if the government did not act immediately.

Jarange-Patil refuses IV fluids, ignores health advice

Due to his worsening health, Mr. Bhumre visited him on Tuesday and assured him that his needs would be addressed. “I began taking intravenous fluids around 3 a.m. today after a Maharashtra Minister assured me they would resolve the Maratha reservation issue. If the government fails to act immediately, I will stop taking fluids again and disclose the Minister’s name if he breaks his promise. We’ve been protesting for 10 years, and our patience is wearing thin,” the activist said.

“I reiterated our demands for the ‘sage soyare’ notification implementation and the Hyderabad Gazette for Kunbi records of Marathas. We also want the withdrawal of all police cases against Maratha protesters from last year,” he added.

