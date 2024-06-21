Jarange-Patil confusing Maratha youths, says OBC leader Laxman Hake

Maratha youths are ending their lives due to confusion caused by quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, alleged OBC activist Laxman Hake, and Navnath Waghmare, whose indefinite fast over the OBC quota entered its eighth day on June 20.

They also accused Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of ignoring their protest at Wadigodri village in the Jalna district, demanding that the OBC reservation not be diluted.

“Jarange-Patil is creating confusion and because of that Maratha youths are ending their lives over reservation. Jarange-Patil is comparing Marathas to OBC communities… even the Chief Minister has shut his eyes and ears to our protest,” Mr. Hake said.

The duo oppose Mr. Jarange-Patil’s demand for implementing the draft notification recognising Kunbis as ‘sage soyare’ (blood relatives) of Maratha community members. Kunbis, classified as an agrarian group under the OBC category, have been advocated by Mr. Jarange-Patil to receive Kunbi certificates, thereby qualifying Marathas for quotas in government jobs and education.

In February this year, the Maharashtra legislature unanimously passed a bill granting a separate 10% reservation in education and jobs to the Maratha community under a separate category. However, the community has been demanding quota under the OBC grouping.

Mr. Hake argued that while the Maratha community might face economic disadvantages, they are not socially backward. He suggested that Marathas should pursue government schemes for economic development rather than seeking reservation based on social backwardness criteria.

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar said that the Union government cannot be a mere spectator and should take the lead in resolving issues related to the quota demands of the Maratha community and OBCs.

“The Centre should pay attention to the issues raised by both the communities and try to come up with a solution. We will be insisting on this issue, and that the government should intervene,” he said, adding that even in Parliament, they had put forth the same stance.

“We will talk to the other Opposition parties and try to take a collective stand on the issue. We will not bring politics into this issue if the government takes positive steps and cooperates to reduce social tension. Still, if they do nothing, then we will unite all the parties and decide collectively on the future course of action,” the former Union Minister said.

Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar met Mr. Hake and Mr. Waghmare at Wadigodri to extend their support.

‘Votes missing’

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab, the party’s candidate for the Mumbai Graduates’ constituency in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, alleged on Thursday that approximately 10,000 to 12,000 voters registered by his party are missing from the final voter list.

He accused the Election Commission of political interference in its operations and claimed that names registered by rival parties have been included in the list. According to ECI records, there are 1,20,771 eligible voters for the upcoming election on June 26.

“We suspect that the deliberate exclusion of 10,000-12,000 names from our enrolled voters’ list in the supplementary list is intentional,” Mr. Parab said, adding that the party intends to pursue legal action in response to this issue

