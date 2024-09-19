Jarange has ‘entertainment value’, can join ‘Bigg Boss’: Maharashtra OBC leader

OBC leader Laxman Hake on Thursday (September 19, 2024) criticised Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over the ongoing quota issue in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Hake mocked Mr. Jarange-Patil, who has been on an indefinite fast in Antarwali Sarati since September 16, suggesting he should be featured in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ for his ‘entertainment value’. Alluding that Mr. Jarange-Patil is supported by NCP (SP), Mr. Hake asked him to carry out his protest using the Sharad Pawar-led party’s symbol.

He also argued that the State government did not have the authority to use the 1911 gazette as the basis for granting reservations to the Maratha community. “If the government is considering issuing a Government Resolution (GR) based on the 1911 gazette, then what is the need for the OBC commission in Maharashtra? If the Eknath Shinde government issues a GR on the call of Mr. Jarange, the OBCs will respond fittingly,” warned Mr. Hake, who too began his indefinite fast in Jalna’s Wadigodri village on the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

He questioned if Mr. Shinde even understood the law, given his actions in the quota matter.

Mr. Jarange-Patil has urged the State to use the 1911 gazette, as well as the ones published earlier from Satara, Bombay, and Hyderabad, to grant Marathas quota under the OBC category based on the principle of ‘sage soyare’ (blood relatives). This proposal has been strongly opposed by OBC groups, including those led by Mr. Hake.

“Reservations cannot be granted to the Marathas unless it is proven that the community is socially and economically backward. The reservations granted to Other Backward Classes cannot be eliminated,” Mr. Hake said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.