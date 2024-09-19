GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jarange has ‘entertainment value’, can join ‘Bigg Boss’: Maharashtra OBC leader

“If the government is considering issuing a Government Resolution (GR) based on the 1911 gazette, then what is the need for the OBC commission in Maharashtra?” Mr. Hake asked

Published - September 19, 2024 09:06 pm IST - Mumbai

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande
Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil during a rally. File

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil during a rally. File | Photo Credit: PTI

OBC leader Laxman Hake on Thursday (September 19, 2024) criticised Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over the ongoing quota issue in the State.

Mr. Hake mocked Mr. Jarange-Patil, who has been on an indefinite fast in Antarwali Sarati since September 16, suggesting he should be featured in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ for his ‘entertainment value’. Alluding that Mr. Jarange-Patil is supported by NCP (SP), Mr. Hake asked him to carry out his protest using the Sharad Pawar-led party’s symbol.

He also argued that the State government did not have the authority to use the 1911 gazette as the basis for granting reservations to the Maratha community. “If the government is considering issuing a Government Resolution (GR) based on the 1911 gazette, then what is the need for the OBC commission in Maharashtra? If the Eknath Shinde government issues a GR on the call of Mr. Jarange, the OBCs will respond fittingly,” warned Mr. Hake, who too began his indefinite fast in Jalna’s Wadigodri village on the day.

He questioned if Mr. Shinde even understood the law, given his actions in the quota matter.

Mr. Jarange-Patil has urged the State to use the 1911 gazette, as well as the ones published earlier from Satara, Bombay, and Hyderabad, to grant Marathas quota under the OBC category based on the principle of ‘sage soyare’ (blood relatives). This proposal has been strongly opposed by OBC groups, including those led by Mr. Hake.

“Reservations cannot be granted to the Marathas unless it is proven that the community is socially and economically backward. The reservations granted to Other Backward Classes cannot be eliminated,” Mr. Hake said.

