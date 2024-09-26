ADVERTISEMENT

It is the same project he inaugurated five times: Supriya Sule swipe after PM Modi’s visit gets cancelled

Updated - September 26, 2024 05:33 pm IST - Mumbai

I request the PM to inaugurate Pune Metro online, says NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule

PTI

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule addresses a press conference, in Mumbai, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Thursday (September 26, 2024) said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should inaugurate the new phase of Pune Metro online as he has inaugurated the "same" project five times in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi's visit to Pune on Thursday was cancelled owing to heavy rains.

"It is very unfortunate that we have missed PM Modi's visit. It is Maharashtra's culture to welcome a guest. I want to bring it to the PMO's notice that it would be the sixth time the same Pune Metro project would have been inaugurated," said the MP from Baramati in Pune district.

ADVERTISEMENT

"So I request the PM to inaugurate Pune Metro online...it is the same project he had inaugurated five times in the past...it will help the people of the Pune city and the inauguration must not wait for the next visit of the PM," Ms. Sule added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

PM Modi had visited Pune in the past to inaugurate different phases of the project. On Thursday he was to inaugurate the underground stretch from Civil Court to Swargate.

Commenting on Union Minister Amit Shah's recent visit to Maharashtra to meet leaders of the State BJP and its allies, she said it was "strange and interesting that the only obsession they have is not to serve the city but to finish and stop Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray."

Ms. Sule noted the "coincidence" that Sharad Pawar had been served an Enforcement Directorate notice on the same day five years ago. "And five years later, they come with elections, and are consistently targeting Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray. There is no talent in BJP, that is why they are importing leaders from other parties," she added.

When asked about recent visits of PM Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to the United States, she said India and the US have always shared good relationship and its foundation was laid by former PM Manmohan singh when Barack Obama was US president.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US