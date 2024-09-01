IndiGo flight diverted to Nagpur after bomb threat message; nothing suspicious found, say police personnel

An IndiGo flight from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh to Hyderabad in Telangana was diverted on Sunday (September 1, 2024) to Nagpur following a bomb threat.

In a statement, IndiGo said its flight 6E-7308, scheduled from Jabalpur to Hyderabad, got diverted to Nagpur International Airport on Sunday morning owing to a bomb threat message on board the aircraft.

"Upon landing, all passengers were disembarked and mandatory security checks were promptly initiated. Passengers were provided with assistance and refreshments," the statement added.

A police official said the bomb threat message was written on a piece of paper, which was found in the bathroom of the aircraft.

“However, nothing suspicious was found after a thorough check by security agencies,” the official added. An airport official said the flight is expected to resume its journey at 2 p.m.

