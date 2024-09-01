ADVERTISEMENT

IndiGo flight diverted to Nagpur after bomb threat message; nothing suspicious found, say police personnel

Updated - September 01, 2024 03:32 pm IST

Published - September 01, 2024 03:19 pm IST - Nagpur

A police official said the bomb threat message was written on a piece of paper, which was found in the bathroom of the aircraft

PTI

“Upon landing, all passengers were disembarked and mandatory security checks were promptly initiated. Passengers were provided with assistance and refreshments,” a statement from IndiGo said. (Representational image only.) | Photo Credit: The Hindu

An IndiGo flight from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh to Hyderabad in Telangana was diverted on Sunday (September 1, 2024) to Nagpur following a bomb threat.

In a statement, IndiGo said its flight 6E-7308, scheduled from Jabalpur to Hyderabad, got diverted to Nagpur International Airport on Sunday morning owing to a bomb threat message on board the aircraft.

"Upon landing, all passengers were disembarked and mandatory security checks were promptly initiated. Passengers were provided with assistance and refreshments," the statement added.

A police official said the bomb threat message was written on a piece of paper, which was found in the bathroom of the aircraft.

“However, nothing suspicious was found after a thorough check by security agencies,” the official added. An airport official said the flight is expected to resume its journey at 2 p.m.

