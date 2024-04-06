In Nagpur, Congress’ Vikas Thakre banks on grassroot support to take on Nitin Gadkari

April 06, 2024 02:09 am | Updated 02:09 am IST - Nagpur

Going head-to-head with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, former Nagpur Mayor and Congress candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Vikas Thakre banks on his deep ties with the local community and the party’s longstanding presence in the region, challenging the perception of a one-sided contest.

He pointed out historical trends of unexpected outcomes in political battles, citing the instances where even leaders like Indira Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee faced electoral setbacks, suggesting that Mr. Gadkari’s ‘overconfidence’ could play against him.

In an interview with The Hindu, the 57-year-old said that since independence, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured the Nagpur seat only thrice, each time through evident communal polarisation. “In 1996, Banwarilal Purohit secured the seat, and directly in 2014 and 2019, Mr. Gadkari won the election by the ‘Modi Wave’ nationwide. The BJP used figures like Anna Hazare and yoga guru Ramdev Baba to discredit the Congress during those times. Division in votes has led to losses for Congress. However, this time, there is a collective awareness among voters that this election is about defending democracy. This will prevent any division of votes, strengthening our position,” Mr. Thakre said. He also counters the claims of Mr. Gadkari of winning the election by a five-lakh-vote margin by pointing to his party’s strong voter base and past successes on 13 occasions.

Mr. Thakre, who currently represents the Nagpur West Assembly constituency, traces his political journey back to his days as a corporator in the city housing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters, the ideological parent of the BJP. “The fight is clearly between the Congress and the BJP, and Nagpur is a Congress bastion. During my campaign, people are talking about how the saffron party is killing democracy, destroying the opposition and being used as a washing machine by corrupt leaders. Voters are eagerly waiting for elections to overthrow the Modi government,” he said after returning home from the campaign as mercury crossed 41 degrees on Friday.

“I’ve served as a corporator, mayor and now an MLA, so I understand the genuine issues people face. I know each of them by their name and the problems they’re facing. Just having a lofty vision alone won’t help him [Mr. Gadkari] in winning elections, one must maintain connections with the common man, not just cater to businessmen,” the Congress leader stated, showcasing over 25,000 contacts stored in his mobile phone.

While the BJP stalwart boasts of infrastructural feats like the metro rail and flyovers in Nagpur, Mr. Thackeray draws attention to the persistent lack of basic amenities such as water and electricity in various parts of the city. “Will you sit in your house and stare at the metro rail when your taps run dry and your electricity meter is running like a bullet train? Expenditures have gone up drastically, but not the income. Over 70% of the population in the city are lower and middle class and, in their locality, water is supplied only one hour a day,” he quickly responded when questioned about Mr. Gadkari’s assertions regarding city development.

When questioned about tackling the challenges presented by Mr. Gadkari, he pointed out that his opponent’s lack of accessibility has become a significant advantage for him. “I have my advantages, primarily Mr. Gadkari’s inaccessibility. As a Minister, he remains in Delhi and seldom engages with the people when he visits Nagpur. He’s detached from the issues and the ground reality. Recently, sensing the unfavourable situation, he intensified his campaign. However, he lacks manpower,” Mr. Thakre stated, adding that at least 10,000 members of the RSS would vote for him in the upcoming elections.

“The entire Congress stands firmly united in their backing of my candidacy. We have garnered support from the INDIA bloc, which includes the Shiv Sena, the NCP (SCP), and the Samajwadi Party. Additionally, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi has pledged its full support. Even the AIMIM has chosen not to field a candidate in this constituency. This unified front ensures there will be no fragmentation of votes, which has historically been detrimental to the Congress,” he said.