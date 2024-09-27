In meeting with ECI, BJP seeks voting on working day; Shiv Sena, NCP pitch for single phase Maharashtra polls

The Election Commission of India led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Friday (September 27, 2024) met representatives of political parties to seek their suggestions for the upcoming Maharashtra polls.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly is likely be held in November.

The BJP suggested voting be held on a working day, while the Congress objected to having polling stations in housing societies.

The Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party told the ECI they want single-phase polls.

It was a one-on-one meeting with each party.

The Congress delegation was led by Munaf Hakim and Gajanan Desai.

Mr. Hakim told PTI his party is opposed to the decision to set up polling stations in housing societies.

He said the Congress also demanded that constables and senior cops posted in a police station for longer durations be shifted.

Mihir Kotecha and Ashish Shelar represented the BJP.

Shelar said voters who have relocated elsewhere due to metro rail works and other projects should be allowed to cast their vote.

According to Mr. Kotecha, BJP told the top EC officials that there should not be more than 1,000 voters in each booth, which is now between 1,500 and 1,600 voters.

The party also wants polling to be held on a working day and that long weekends should be avoided, he said.

The BJP urged the EC to avoid delays and long queues at polling booths, Mr. Kotecha said, adding his party sought better facilities for senior citizens and suggested voters should get to exercise their franchise with minimal delay once they enter a booth.

Subhash Desai of Shiv Sena (UBT) told PTI his party suggested that the comfort of voters, particularly senior citizens, should be prioritised. He said elections should be held in as few phases as possible.

The ruling Shiv Sena's former Lok Sabha MP Rahul Shewale said his party demanded that polls should be held in a single phase.

The party has also sought that the election expenditure limit be increased by Rs 20 lakh, while there should be uniformity in tax levied for erecting hoardings, Mr. Shewale said.

"Citizens above the age of 80 must be allowed home voting. Polling booths must be well equipped to ensure voters are not hassled," he added.

The NCP's Anil Patil said his party wanted single-phase polls and increase in election expenditure.

Representatives of NCP (SP), AAP and BSP also conveyed their suggestions and demands.

CEC Rajiv Kumar along with ECs Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu reviewed poll preparations with the State's Chief Secretary, Director General of police and other administrative secretaries.

It also met representatives of 23 Central and State enforcement agencies with the aim of conducting free and fair polls in the state.

