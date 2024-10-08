In Maharashtra, Mahayuti upbeat after Haryana election results

The Mahayuti ruling alliance in Maharashtra is upbeat after the Haryana results were declared on Tuesday (October 8, 2024). While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expressed confidence that the party will repeat the performance in Maharashtra for the upcoming elections, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde group) attributed the success to the refusal of ‘fake narrative’ by the people, adding that the people of Maharashtra are already happy with the performance of Mr. Shinde government’s, and that the Haryana results haven’t changed anything in the State.

The Nationalist Congress Party (AP) leaders expressed confidence that those who had left the party before the results will now reconsider their decision. “Ajit Pawar will fight from Baramati,” Praful Patel told reporters, putting to rest speculations about the change of candidate for the bastion of the Pawars.

Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi continued to hold the final rounds of talks on Tuesday. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray sought the announcement of CM face before the election itself. The Mahayuti took a swipe at the MVA saying that the Haryana Assembly election results will demotivate the Opposition alliance in Maharashtra.

Speaking to The Hindu about the impact of the Haryana results on Maharashtra, senior NCP (AP) leader Praful Patel said, “The Maharashtra landscape was not dependent on Haryana results, but this will certainly create further positivity. The cadres will be charged now. The doubting Thomases shall be put to rest. We would have anyway won the election in Maharashtra. But this result will further consolidate our position and it will enthuse the worker more. Those who have gone will regret.”

He added that the situation during the Lok Sabha election was different. “The Lok Sabha result was in a different environment. The reasons were different. That is not the case now. Also, there was an illusion during the Lok Sabha. If you look at the difference in terms of voting percentage, it was not even half a per cent. At that time, there were issues like farmers issues, the fake narrative about Constitution change. Nothing of it is there now. Some schemes will only benefit us,” he told The Hindu further.

He said that the result will ruffle the MVA

“I spoke with Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar. There is no confusion in his mind. There were just a few local issues that had created some concerns. But Ajitdada and I, along with others, will discuss them. The issues will be resolved,” Mr. Patel told reporters a day after Sharad Pawar had hinted about the senior leader’s possible entry in the next few days.

BJP State leadership exuded confidence after the results. “People of Haryana have trusted the most popular leader of the world – Narendra Modi. Almost after 60 years, this is the first time in Haryana that a party has won consecutive three terms. During the Lok Sabha elections, we had realised that we did not lose to the opposition. We had lost to fake narrative. The moment we realised that, we decided to counter fake narrative with direct narrative,” Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

Taking a jibe at MVA, he asked them how they felt now, after having prepared victory speeches over the night. He said that the people of Haryana had voted against divisive politics and against fake narrative. “The Haryana result means that the people of the country are with Modiji. that Rahul baba does nautanki. But the people will not fall for it. After Haryana, Maharashtra will give the next round of victory. This victory will increase the confidence of the BJP, will bring down the ego of those who are over-confident,” he said.

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) MP Shrikant Shinde told The Hindu that the Haryana result had shown that the people had refuted the fake narrative and divisive politics. “People vote for efficiency. People work for development. This will have a good impact on Maharashtra. But there is no change in the public sentiment. People are already happy with the Shinde government for the work done in the last two years,” he told The Hindu. He also hit out at Uddhav Thackeray saying that the Congress will never make him the CM despite his repeated demands.