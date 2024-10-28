In poll-bound Maharashtra, Jaishankar lauds BJP government for investment, export growth

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Sunday said India and China had agreed to resume patrolling and disengagement in Depsang and Demchok, ending the stand-off in eastern Ladakh.

“After 2020, we were blocking each other, so patrolling at some places became difficult. So to resolve the issue and as a part of de-escalation, troops have to go to their original base, bring the number of troops down and border management.”

“At places where the tension was more, we decided not to patrol it. So, the current agreement will allow us to look at the next step and discuss how to manage the borders. Not everything is resolved, but we have reached the first phase,” Mr. Jaishankar told presspersons.

In poll-bound Maharashtra, the Minister praised the BJP‘s double-engine government. He said, “The government has done significant work in foreign investment, production, and export growth, helping strengthening infrastructure in the country.“

Referring to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Mr. Jaishankar said, “Mumbai, the financial capital of India, has become a symbol of counter-terrorism globally. However, the mistakes should not be repeated and the country must take a strong stand against terrorism.”

“We were president of the UN Security Council during our membership and hosted a security council meeting for the first time in the hotel where a terrorist attack happened in Mumbai.”

“We are leading the fight against terrorism globally, and we have no zero-tolerance policy, it means we will respond if someone does something. India will not accept, India has changed,” the Minister added.

On China, he said, “We will soon resume patrolling along the Line of Actual Control [LAC] in Ladakh.”