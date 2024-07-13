ADVERTISEMENT

IMD issues red alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri; predicts extremely heavy rainfall on July 14

Published - July 13, 2024 04:54 pm IST - Mumbai

The IMD predicts that Satara and Kolhapur are likely to record extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places; Orange alert for Thane

CUE API

The monsoon activity has increased since July 11 and is set to continue for two to three days. File  | Photo Credit: PTI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on July 13 issued a red alert for the coastal districts of Raigad and Ratnagiri, and Kolhapur and Satara in western Maharashtra, warning of extremely heavy rainfall on July 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Thane district for July 14 and a yellow alert for Mumbai, forecasting moderate to heavy showers in the city and suburbs with a possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

A red alert was already in place for Raigad and Ratnagiri for Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the IMD forecast, Satara and Kolhapur are likely to record extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the ghat areas and moderate rain in the plains on July 13.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A yellow alert has been issued for the rest of the State.

IMD scientist Sushma Nair said the monsoon activity has increased since July 11 and was likely to continue for two to three days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US