IMD issues red alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri; predicts extremely heavy rainfall on July 14

The IMD predicts that Satara and Kolhapur are likely to record extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places; Orange alert for Thane

Published - July 13, 2024 04:54 pm IST - Mumbai

The monsoon activity has increased since July 11 and is set to continue for two to three days. File 

The monsoon activity has increased since July 11 and is set to continue for two to three days. File  | Photo Credit: PTI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on July 13 issued a red alert for the coastal districts of Raigad and Ratnagiri, and Kolhapur and Satara in western Maharashtra, warning of extremely heavy rainfall on July 14.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Thane district for July 14 and a yellow alert for Mumbai, forecasting moderate to heavy showers in the city and suburbs with a possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

A red alert was already in place for Raigad and Ratnagiri for Saturday.

As per the IMD forecast, Satara and Kolhapur are likely to record extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the ghat areas and moderate rain in the plains on July 13.

A yellow alert has been issued for the rest of the State.

IMD scientist Sushma Nair said the monsoon activity has increased since July 11 and was likely to continue for two to three days.

