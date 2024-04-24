GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IMD issues heatwave alert for Thane, Raigad and Mumbai from April 27 to 29

According to the IMD, the rise in temperature will be due to an anti-cyclonic circulation over the region.

April 24, 2024 09:40 am | Updated 09:52 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
The IMD had advised people to cover head or use wet cloth or hat or umbrella while going out during afternoon hours, File photo

The IMD had advised people to cover head or use wet cloth or hat or umbrella while going out during afternoon hours, File photo

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for Maharashtra's Thane, Raigad districts and parts of Mumbai from April 27 to 29.

IMD scientist Sushma Nair on Wednesday said there is an anti-cyclonic circulation over Thane, Raigad and parts of Mumbai which will lead to a rise in temperature.

On India’s ‘heat action plans’ | Explained

The temperatures are likely to peak on April 27 and 28.

This is the second heatwave alert issued for Mumbai and neighbouring region this month.

On April 15 and 16, Mumbai and its neighbouring areas had witnessed severe hot weather and temperatures in parts of Navi Mumbai reached 41 degrees Celsius.

The IMD had advised people to avoid prolonged heat exposure, drink sufficient water and stay hydrated, wear light coloured, loose and cotton clothes, cover head or use wet cloth or hat or umbrella while going out during afternoon hours, and schedule strenuous jobs during cooler times of the day.

