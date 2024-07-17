IAS probationer Puja Khedkar lodges harassment complaint against Pune district collector

Probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar has lodged a complaint of harassment against Pune district collector Suhas Diwase at Washim in eastern Maharashtra, an official said on July 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mt. Diwase did not respond to calls and messages seeking his reaction.

Also read | Who is Puja Khedkar and what are the allegations against the IAS officer?

Ms. Khedkar is under the scanner for her claims on her disability as well as OBC certificates while clearing the IAS and also for her conduct when she was posted in the Pune collector's office.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Women police personnel visited Khedkar at her residence in Washim on Monday and she lodged a complaint of harassment against Pune district collector Suhas Diwase," the official said.

Earlier in the day, Ms. Khedkar refused to elaborate on the purpose of the visit by police personnel while speaking to TV news channels.

"I had called female police personnel because I had some work," she had said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid the row, the government on Tuesday put on hold the 'district training program' of Ms. Khedkar as she was summoned back to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration for "necessary action".

Ms. Khedkar was transferred to Washim as a supernumerary assistant collector from Pune after Mr. Diwase submitted a report to senior officials about her conduct such as allegedly demanding the facilities which she, as a trainee IAS official, was not entitled to, and occupying the ante-chamber of a senior official.

Asked what would be the next course of action regarding her complaint, the official at Washim said it will be forwarded to the Pune police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.