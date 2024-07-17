GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IAS probationer Puja Khedkar lodges harassment complaint against Pune district collector

Published - July 17, 2024 06:45 am IST - Washim

PTI
IAS trainee Puja Khedkar speaks to the media regarding the police interrogation at her residence, in Washim on July 16, 2024

IAS trainee Puja Khedkar speaks to the media regarding the police interrogation at her residence, in Washim on July 16, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

Probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar has lodged a complaint of harassment against Pune district collector Suhas Diwase at Washim in eastern Maharashtra, an official said on July 16.

Mt. Diwase did not respond to calls and messages seeking his reaction.

Also read | Who is Puja Khedkar and what are the allegations against the IAS officer?

Ms. Khedkar is under the scanner for her claims on her disability as well as OBC certificates while clearing the IAS and also for her conduct when she was posted in the Pune collector's office.

"Women police personnel visited Khedkar at her residence in Washim on Monday and she lodged a complaint of harassment against Pune district collector Suhas Diwase," the official said.

Earlier in the day, Ms. Khedkar refused to elaborate on the purpose of the visit by police personnel while speaking to TV news channels.

"I had called female police personnel because I had some work," she had said.

Amid the row, the government on Tuesday put on hold the 'district training program' of Ms. Khedkar as she was summoned back to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration for "necessary action".

Ms. Khedkar was transferred to Washim as a supernumerary assistant collector from Pune after Mr. Diwase submitted a report to senior officials about her conduct such as allegedly demanding the facilities which she, as a trainee IAS official, was not entitled to, and occupying the ante-chamber of a senior official.

Asked what would be the next course of action regarding her complaint, the official at Washim said it will be forwarded to the Pune police.

Related Topics

Pune

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.