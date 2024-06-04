GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IAF’s Sukhoi fighter crashes in Nashik; pilot, co-pilot eject safely

Indian Air Force Sukhoi fighter plane crashes in Nashik, Maharashtra; pilot and co-pilot eject safely, says police

Updated - June 04, 2024 02:52 pm IST

Published - June 04, 2024 02:42 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
The Indian Air Force’s Sukhoi 30MKI fighter jet crashed near Shirasgaon, Nashik district.

The Indian Air Force’s Sukhoi 30MKI fighter jet crashed near Shirasgaon, Nashik district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A Sukhoi fighter plane of the Indian Air Force crashed in Nashik district of Maharashtra on June 4, police said.

HAL completes Sukhoi order, last two jets to roll out soon

The pilot and co-pilot of the Sukhoi Su-30MKI aircraft ejected safely, Special Inspector General of Nashik Range D. R. Karale told PTI.

The plane crashed in a field near Shirasgaon village, the IPS officer said.

The fighter jet was being flown by Wing Commander Bokil and his second in command Biswas when it crashed in a farm in Shirasgaon village in Nifad tehsil at 1.20 pm.

Both the pilots ejected safely and have suffered minor injuries, another police official said. They were shifted to the HAL hospital.

After it crashed, the aircraft caught fire which was doused. The parts of the plane are now spread in a 500 metre radius, he said.

Teams of Indian Air Force, HAL security and HAL technical unit visited the spot.

