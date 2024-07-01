Homebuyers to have first right of refund from July 1 under new MahaRERA rules

Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority’s (MahaRERA) new set of rules to have financial discipline in a housing project, which come into effect from July 1, puts homebuyers as the first claimant as against the last receiver under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

Additionally, to-be-rolled-out rules bar any government agencies from attaching or freezing a housing project’s bank account.

The State’s housing regulator had made the consultation on ‘Maintenance and operation of bank accounts for registered projects’ paper public in mid-March for discussions, suggestions and objections. Now, the paper has been given a final shape wherein every housing project will mandatorily need to have three bank accounts.

First is to collect all receivables from a homebuyer, right from the flat’s cost to other charges such as parking, club membership, infrastructure, etc. titled as ‘RERA Designated Collection Account’. Second will be ‘RERA Designated Separate Account’ to transfer 70% of all revenue received to allocate for the project’s land acquisition and construction, and third will be ‘RERA Designated Transaction Account’ for balance 30% of funds. Projects with more than one promoter will have the flexibility to open a ‘RERA Designated Master Account’ to receive all collections from the homebuyers. All these accounts should be in the same bank.

In case of a flat purchaser exiting the project, the refund will be paid from RERA Designated Separate Account and RERA Designated Transaction Account in 70:30 ratio. “Such provisions will put in restrictions on misappropriation of money, maintain transparency in fund’s utilisation, bring in financial discipline and help in project’s timely completion. The objective is to bring down the number of stressed and stalled projects due to lack of funds. The homebuyers will have the first right of refund under it,” an official said.

To make certain that funds are available to give back and compensate the apartment buyers who want to exit, creation of third-party rights have been disallowed.

One of the points from the to be rolled out paper reads, “the account shall be free from all encumbrances and should not be an escrow account and free from lien, loans, and third-party control i.e. lender/ bank/ financial institution and cannot be attached by any other government authority/ body unless any direction given by MahaRERA.”

Under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 or National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), the homebuyers’ financial rights are kept towards the end. The banks are the first claimants, followed with government taxes, other creditors and raw material or service suppliers and then the flat buyer. This translates into the homebuyer either receiving a fraction of their receivables or a negligible sum.

On the new guidelines, Advocate Charulata Khanna, practising at National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) as well as Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) opined that it is absolutely perfect to put homebuyers on top of the list. “After the introduction of these rules, a developer may continue to exploit a loophole by opting for a larger share of non-banking transactions,” she said, as the promoter has to incur sundry costs to ensure projects get executed.

“MahaRERA has highlighted the legal rights of homebuyers in the housing projects concerning various crucial aspects such as parking, amenities, standardised agreements for sale, allotment letters, etc...Such a measure is expected to minimise potential delays in project’s completion, thereby benefiting homebuyers and enhancing the real estate sector’s credibility,” MahaRERA Chairman Ajoy Mehta said.

