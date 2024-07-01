Homebuyers to have first right of refund from July 1 under new MahaRERA rules

Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority’s (MahaRERA) new set of rules to have financial discipline in a housing project, which come into effect from July 1, puts homebuyers as the first claimant as against the last receiver under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

Additionally, to-be-rolled-out rules bar any government agencies from attaching or freezing a housing project’s bank account.

The State’s housing regulator had made the consultation on ‘Maintenance and operation of bank accounts for registered projects’ paper public in mid-March for discussions, suggestions and objections. Now, the paper has been given a final shape wherein every housing project will mandatorily need to have three bank accounts.

First is to collect all receivables from a homebuyer, right from the flat’s cost to other charges such as parking, club membership, infrastructure, etc. titled as ‘RERA Designated Collection Account’. Second will be ‘RERA Designated Separate Account’ to transfer 70% of all revenue received to allocate for the project’s land acquisition and construction, and third will be ‘RERA Designated Transaction Account’ for balance 30% of funds. Projects with more than one promoter will have the flexibility to open a ‘RERA Designated Master Account’ to receive all collections from the homebuyers. All these accounts should be in the same bank.

In case of a flat purchaser exiting the project, the refund will be paid from RERA Designated Separate Account and RERA Designated Transaction Account in 70:30 ratio. “Such provisions will put in restrictions on misappropriation of money, maintain transparency in fund’s utilisation, bring in financial discipline and help in project’s timely completion. The objective is to bring down the number of stressed and stalled projects due to lack of funds. The homebuyers will have the first right of refund under it,” an official said.