Himanta Biswa Sarma visits Eknath Shinde in Mumbai

Published - September 11, 2024 11:09 pm IST

The two leaders had an one-to-one meeting for around half an hour; NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar too visits Mr. Shinde’s residence

Mumbai Bureau

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the latter’s residence in Mumbai on September 11, 2024. Photo: Special Arrangement

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited his Maharashtra counterpart Eknath Shinde’s official residence Varsha on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) night for Ganesh darshan. . The two leaders had an one-to-one meeting for around half an hour.

“It was a scheduled visit. He came at around 8 p.m. and stayed till 9 p.m. He took Ganesh darshan, participated in the aarti. Thereafter, the two Chief Ministers had a meal together. It was only the two of them. Their meeting lasted for around half an hour,” an official spokesperson said.

Sources said the two leaders know each other for a long time. There was no official confirmation about the topics discussed in the meeting.

Meanwhile, NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and senior party leader Praful Patel too visited Mr. Shinde’s residence.

