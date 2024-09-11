Himanta Biswa Sarma visits Eknath Shinde in Mumbai

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited his Maharashtra counterpart Eknath Shinde’s official residence Varsha on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) night for Ganesh darshan. . The two leaders had an one-to-one meeting for around half an hour.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was a scheduled visit. He came at around 8 p.m. and stayed till 9 p.m. He took Ganesh darshan, participated in the aarti. Thereafter, the two Chief Ministers had a meal together. It was only the two of them. Their meeting lasted for around half an hour,” an official spokesperson said.

Sources said the two leaders know each other for a long time. There was no official confirmation about the topics discussed in the meeting.

Meanwhile, NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and senior party leader Praful Patel too visited Mr. Shinde’s residence.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.