Heavy rains in Maharashtra’s Thane and Palghar; Surya river in spate as IMD predicts more showers

Updated - June 20, 2024 05:31 pm IST

Published - June 20, 2024 05:02 pm IST - Thane/Palghar

Due to flooding of the Surya river in Palghar, a bridge in Manor was submerged and the movement between Wada and Manor remained affected

Commuters wade through a waterlogged road amid rains, in Thane, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Heavy rains lashed Maharashtra's Thane and neighbouring Palghar districts overnight and authorities issued a 'red alert' for Palghar on Thursday morning, predicting very heavy showers, officials said.

Due to flooding of the Surya river in Palghar, a bridge in Manor was submerged and the movement between Wada and Manor remained affected, district disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam told PTI.

The high tide further aggravated the situation, he said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red alert' for Palghar at 10 a.m., forecasting very heavy showers over the next three hours, Mr. Kadam said.

Monsoon gathering pace, to strengthen in Maharashtra by June 21-22: IMD

Due to the heavy rains, the search operations for an excavator and its operator undertaken by various agencies at Sasun Navghar in Palghar have been stopped for now, he said.

The excavator and its operator were buried in a tunnel of an upcoming water project on May 29 after the soil there caved-in.

The neighbouring Thane city and district also experienced heavy downpour overnight, another official said.

The city received 35.51 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Moderate to heavy rains likely in Mumbai on Tuesday: IMD

There were sporadic incidents of fall of tree branches in the city, he said.

Between 8.30 a.m. and 9.30 a.m. on Thursday, the city received 26.42 mm rainfall, the official said.

Thane city has received 228.93 mm rainfall this monsoon season so far compared to 50.70 mm in the same period last year, he said.

