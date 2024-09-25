ADVERTISEMENT

Govt floats tender for new Shivaji Maharaj statue in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg

Updated - September 25, 2024 11:13 am IST - Mumbai

The statue will be built at a cost of ₹20 crore and the government has set a six-month timeframe for the completion of the work

PTI

The statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj collapses at Rajkot Fort, in Malvan. File | Photo Credit: PTI

In the wake of the collapse of the Shivaji Maharaj statue in Sindhudurg, the Maharashtra government has issued a tender for the construction of a new 60-foot-tall statue there, nearly twice the size of the previous one, officials said on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

“The statue will be built at a cost of ₹20 crore and the government has set a six-month timeframe for the completion of the work,” they said.

Shivaji statue collapse: Structural consultant named in FIR arrested from Kolhapur

A 35-foot-tall statue of the 17th century Maratha empire founder, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot fort in Malvan tehsil of Sindhudurg district on December 4 (Navy Day) last year, collapsed on August 26 amid strong winds.

The statue's sculptor, Jaydeep Apte, was later arrested.

The government has faced flak as the opposition parties alleged the decision to install the statue in Sindhudurg was taken haphazardly, which resulted in poor quality of work.

Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse | Maharashtra govt forms joint committee to investigate damage

Maharashtra Public Works Department (PWD) had flagged concerns over rust gathering on Shivaji Maharaj’s statue and suggested permanent measures in a letter sent to a Naval official just six days before the structure collapsed.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had said the statue was designed and constructed by the Indian Navy. He claimed winds were blowing at 45 km per hour when the statue collapsed.

A tender has been issued for the construction of a new statue and its height would be 60 feet, a PWD official said.

"The total cost would now be ₹20 crore, including its engineering, installation and maintenance. The government has given six months to complete the work. The height of the statue would be 60 feet," the official said.

