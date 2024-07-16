ADVERTISEMENT

Government puts controversial IAS officer Puja Khedkar’s district training programme on hold

Updated - July 16, 2024 05:57 pm IST

Published - July 16, 2024 05:45 pm IST - Mumbai

Puja Khedkar has been asked to report back to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration by July 23, a state government official said.

PTI

IAS trainee Puja Khedkar speaks to the media regarding the police interrogation at her residence, in Washim on July 16, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

The government on July 16 put on hold the district training programme of controversial IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who is under the scanner for allegedly forging disability certificates to clear the Civil Services examination.

She has been asked to report back to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration by July 23, a state government official said.

The academy has decided to recall her for further necessary action, the official said.

Also Read: Facing media trial and truth will prevail, says under-fire IAS officer Puja Khedkar

A letter by Additional Chief secretary of Maharashtra, Nitin Gadre said the academy has decided to put Khedkar’s district training programme on hold and has immediately recalled her for further necessary action.

“You are hereby relieved from the district training programme of the state government of Maharashtra. You are instructed to join the academy at the earliest but not later than 23rd July 2024 under any circumstance,” the letter said.

Khedkar, 34, came into the limelight after reports about her alleged demands for a separate office and official car and the unauthorised use of a beacon in her private car emerged.

