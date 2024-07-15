Gorakhpur-bound train catches fire near Mumbai

Brake binding caused a small fire around the wheels of a coach of the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Gorakhpur Express in Maharashtra's Thane district, neighbouring Mumbai, on July 15 morning, railway officials said.

The blaze was doused immediately, an official said, adding that all passengers were safe.

The Gorakhpur-bound train was detained near Thakurli station (in Thane district) due to the brakes on the S-8 coach binding up at around 6.30 a.m., a Central Railway (CR) spokesperson said.

When the brakes bind, the train’s brakes jam up with the wheels. The heat cause smoke and may lead to a fire.

Thakurli is around 35 km from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai.

Some passengers panicked after seeing the heavy smoke from the wheels and alerted railway staff on the train, according to sources.

The CR spokesperson said it was a very small blaze and was immediately doused using two fire extinguishers.

The train left for its onward journey in 20 minutes, he said.

The train departed 26 minutes late from the originating station, LTT, at 5.49 a.m., according to sources.