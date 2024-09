A gas leak was reported at a chemical company in Ambernath of Thane district late Thursday (September 12, 2024) night, according to the Ambernath Fire Brigade officials.

The incident occurred while a chemical company was venting gas in the Ambernath and gas spread throughout the area.

As soon as information about gas leakage was received, fire brigade officials reached the spot, the officials added.

Further details are awaited.

