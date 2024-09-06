ADVERTISEMENT

Gadkari, Fadnavis to lead BJP election campaign in Maharashtra

Published - September 06, 2024 09:09 pm IST - Mumbai

State BJP president Chandrashekar Bawankule said 21 leaders have been designated to various election committees; Bawankule said Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw will also campaign in the State

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari addresses the gathering during the inauguration of phase-two of ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin’ scheme, in Nagpur, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekar Bawankule on Friday (September 6, 2024) announced that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, along with all senior party leaders from the State, would actively participate in the campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections.

In Nagpur, he told reporters that as many as 21 leaders have been designated to various committees across the State, with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis overseeing the efforts. He said that responsibilities have been clearly outlined.

Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders stay united ahead of Assembly polls, say Pawar, Aaditya Thackeray

“The BJP’s election strategy for the Mahayuti alliance is organised down to the booth level. Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw will also contribute to the campaign in Maharashtra. We requested Nitin Gadkari to dedicate his full time to campaigning, and he has agreed,” Mr. Bawankule said.

