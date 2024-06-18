Four died after Lok Sabha defeat of BJP Leader Pankaja Munde

In the last 10 days, four people in Marathwada’s Beed district ended their lives allegedly over the defeat of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Pankaja Munde in the recently held Lok Sabha election.

In the latest case, Ganesh Bade (28), of Warni village, Shirur Kasar taluka, was found dead in his field on Sunday, police said.

Ms. Munde lost to NCP (SP) leader Bajrang Sonwane by a margin of just over 6,000 votes.

Ms. Munde had on Sunday met the kin of Bade and offered to take responsibility for his children. Taking to X, she said, “Four supporters ending their lives over my defeat is beyond my understanding.”

The other deceased are Sachin Munde (38), Pandurang Sonawane (33), and Popat Vaibhase (37). Sachin, of Ahmedpur, Latur, died in an accident on June 7. However, as per the police, a video released by him, in which he said, “Sachin will be no more if Pankaja Munde loses the poll”, forced them to see it in the light of a self-harm incident. The second incident took place on June 9, Pandurang Sonawane ended his life in Ambajogai, followed by the death of Popat Vaibhase on June 10. The latest was Ganesh Bade.

Ms. Munde also visited Mr. Vaibhase’s family.

(Those in distress may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.)