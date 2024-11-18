ADVERTISEMENT

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh hurt in stone pelting on his car

Updated - November 18, 2024 11:31 pm IST

The Opposition in Maharashtra has condemned the attack on Mr. Deshmukh

The Hindu Bureau

Anil Deshmukh’s car in which he was travelling | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was injured after a stone pelting on his car on Monday (November 18, 2024). He was returning from campaigning when his car was attacked by stone pelters, sources close to Mr. Deshmukh told The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Deshmukh has now been shifted to Alexis Hospital, Nagpur.

Some unidentified persons threw stones at Mr. Deshmukh’s car near Belphata on the Jalalkheda Road near Katol, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police, Harssh Poddar, confirmed the incident. He said senior officers were rushed to the spot.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“An investigation has begun. Police are trying to identify those responsible for the attack,” he said.

The incident occurred on the last day of campaigning for the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Opposition in Maharashtra has condemned the attack on Mr. Deshmukh. Congress CLP leader Balasaheb Thorat took to social media platform X to express concerns about the deteriorating law and order situation in the State. He condemned the attack and said that it was concerning that a former home minister should be attacked this way. He appealed to the police to arrest the accused immediately. He also appealed to the Election Commission to intervene to maintain law and order in the State.

A large number of MVA workers gathered outside Katol Police Station, seeking the arrest of the accused who had pelted stones on Mr. Deshmukh’s car, sources close to Mr. Deshmukh told The Hindu.

(With PTI inputs)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US