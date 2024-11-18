 />
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh hurt in stone pelting on his car

The Opposition in Maharashtra has condemned the attack on Mr. Deshmukh

Updated - November 18, 2024 10:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Anil Deshmukh’s car in which he was travelling

Anil Deshmukh’s car in which he was travelling | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was injured after a stone pelting on his car on Monday (November 18, 2024). He was returning from campaigning when his car was attacked by stone pelters, sources close to Mr. Deshmukh told The Hindu.

Mr. Deshmukh has now been shifted to Alexis Hospital, Nagpur.

Some unidentified persons threw stones at Mr. Deshmukh’s car near Belphata on the Jalalkheda Road near Katol, police said.

Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police, Harssh Poddar, confirmed the incident. He said senior officers were rushed to the spot.

“An investigation has begun. Police are trying to identify those responsible for the attack,” he said.

The incident occurred on the last day of campaigning for the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

The Opposition in Maharashtra has condemned the attack on Mr. Deshmukh. Congress CLP leader Balasaheb Thorat took to social media platform X to express concerns about the deteriorating law and order situation in the State. He condemned the attack and said that it was concerning that a former home minister should be attacked this way. He appealed to the police to arrest the accused immediately. He also appealed to the Election Commission to intervene to maintain law and order in the State.

A large number of MVA workers gathered outside Katol Police Station, seeking the arrest of the accused who had pelted stones on Mr. Deshmukh’s car, sources close to Mr. Deshmukh told The Hindu.

(With PTI inputs)

Published - November 18, 2024 10:48 pm IST

Maharashtra / crime / law enforcement

