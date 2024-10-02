Flesh trade racket busted in Maharashtra; 15 Thailand women rescued

“The Anti-Extortion Cell of Thane Police on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) busted a flesh trade racket and rescued 15 women, all Thailand nationals, by raiding a lodge in the district,” an official said.

“Five persons were arrested during the early morning raid,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police Shekhar Bagde. “After learning that prostitution was going on at a lodge in Ulhasnagar area, police first sent a decoy customer and then raided the place,” he said.

Fifteen women from Thailand were rescued while lodge manager Kuldeep alias Pankaj Devraj Singh (37) and four employees were arrested under relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. Police also seized more than ₹5 lakh in cash. “Further probe was on,” the official said.