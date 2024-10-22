Five Naxalites gunned down in encounter in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district

Five Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district on Monday (October 21, 2024) police said.

The gunfight, in which commandos of the C-60 specialised combat unit of the Gadchiroli police played a leading role, took place in a forest in Bhamragadh taluka in the eastern Maharashtra district and comes just one month ahead of the Assembly polls.

A press release issued by the office of the Gadchiroli SP said in view of the November 20 elections, a group of Naxalites had gathered in the forest on the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border for the last two days and was planning an attack.

As many as 22 teams of C-60 commandos and two squads of the CRPF under the supervision of senior officers launched an anti-Naxal operation, said the release.

As soon as they reached the area, they faced indiscriminate firing from Naxalites. The security personnel immediately retaliated and in the ensuing exchange of fire, five Maoists were killed, said the release.