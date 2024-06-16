Salman Khan house firing: Mumbai Police initiates new case; 1 held from Rajasthan

The Mumbai Police have registered a new case in connection with firing outside actor Salman Khan's residence here in April and arrested one person from Rajasthan on charges of criminal intimidation, an official said on June 16.

The accused has been identified as Banwarilal Laturlal Gujar (25), hailing from Bundi in Rajasthan, the crime branch official said.

According to the crime branch official, Mr. Gujar allegedly posted a threatening video on his YouTube channel, claiming association with Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, and other gang members. In the video, he asserted intentions to harm Salman Khan, citing lack of apology as his motive.

The accused made the video on a highway in Rajasthan and uploaded it on his channel.

Considering the seriousness of the case, a team was sent to Rajasthan for an investigation and it apprehended the accused, the official said, adding the case has been registered at a cyber police station in Mumbai.

"We are checking if accused Gujar having any previous criminal background. He has been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 506(2) (punishment for criminal intimidation), and provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act. Further investigation is underway," the official said.

Two motorbike-borne men fired multiple rounds outside Salman Khan's residence in Bandra area here in the early hours of April 14.

A total of six persons were arrested in that case. One of them, Anuj Thapan, allegedly hanged himself in police lock-up on May 1.

In a separate case, Navi Mumbai Police had arrested five persons, including an alleged member of Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gangs from Haryana, in connection with a plot to attack Salman Khan.

Four gang members had recced Khan's farmhouse in Panvel, the area around his home in Bandra, and places he visited for film shooting, police earlier said.

Lawrence Bishnoi is currently lodged in the Sabarmati Central Prison in Gujarat's Ahmedabad in a different case and Mumbai police will move a court to seek his custody, they said.

His brother Anmol, believed to be in Canada, has been shown as a wanted accused in the firing case.

