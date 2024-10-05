Fire breaks out at Bhiwandi warehouse in Thane; no injuries reported

“Fire broke out at a warehouse, which belonged to V Logistics, at Sonale village of Bhuwandi district, in Thane, at 3:30 a.m. on October 5 2024,” according to a statement from Bhiwandi Disaster Management office.

“No injuries were reported and efforts to douse the fire are on. Two vehicles from the Bhiwandi fire brigade, one vehicle from Kalyan Dombivali fire brigade, one vehicle from Ulhasnagar fire brigade and 14 private tankers are being used to douse the fire,” according to the disaster management office. “The warehouse contained large quantities of engine oil and edible oil,” a statement from the office read. Fire officials say the fire was due to short circuit in the godown.