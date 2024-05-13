GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Fire at a chemical godown in Thane; no casualties reported

The blaze was brought under control by around 9.30 a.m., officials say

Published - May 13, 2024 12:26 pm IST - Thane

PTI

A major fire broke out on May 13 at a godown where chemicals were stored in Maharashtra's Thane district, a civic official said.

No person was injured in the blaze which erupted at around 3 a.m. at the godown in the Mankoli area of Bhiwandi, Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster management Cell Chief Yasin Tadvi said. The entire godown collapsed due to the fire, he said.

The area was filled with a foul smell as chemicals kept in the warehouse got burnt, as per locals.

A fire engine each was sent from the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation, Kalyan-Dombivli civic body and Thane to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by around 9.30 a.m., the official said.

Fire personnel faced difficulties in dousing the blaze as water was not available in the vicinity, he said. All precautions were taken to prevent the fire from spreading to the adjacent godowns, he added.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / fire

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.