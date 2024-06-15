Factional strife intensifies after Ajit Pawar’s NCP snipes at MP from Sharad Pawar camp

After their fierce campaigning during the recent Lok Sabha election, the rival Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions are now engaged in a ‘moral combat’ with the ruling Ajit Pawar-led NCP camp on Friday accusing a newly-elected MP from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) of consorting with a notorious Pune-based history-sheeter.

Newly-minted Ahmednagar MP Nilesh Lanke visited the house of gangster Gajanan Marne, who has a slew of criminal cases against him in Pune, provoking sharp censure from the Ajit Pawar faction, which questioned the Sharad Pawar camp’s silence over the matter.

Mr. Lanke, an MLA detached by Sharad Pawar from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP ahead of the Lok Sabha election, had staged a major upset when he defeated the BJP’s incumbent MP, Sujay Vikhe Patil in the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency.

After a video clip of Mr. Lanke meeting Marne went viral, Ajit Pawar faction leader Amol Mitkari questioned whether the NCP (SP) had taken the help of criminals to win the Ahmednagar and Baramati Lok Sabha seats.

“It should be probed if the NCP (SP) received Marne’s support in the elections,” he said.

Ironically, Parth Pawar, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s eldest son, had met with Marne in January this year, causing acute embarrassment for his father as well as the NCP leadership.

At the time, Ajit Pawar had slammed his own son over the meeting, stating, “The meeting between Parth and Gajanan Marne was absolutely wrong. I am collecting information in this regard. It seems a party worker took Parth to a place where Gajanan Marne was present. Such a thing should not have happened. When I meet Parth, I will tell him that his behaviour was not correct.”

Now, the Ajit faction is using the Deputy CM’s firm rebuke to his son to prove their party ‘morally superior’ to the NCP (SP). The ruling NCP faction was madly mauled by Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP) in the Lok Sabha.

“When Parth Pawar had called on Marne, Ajit Pawar had openly expressed his disappointment while criticising his own son for the meeting. But today, Nilesh Lanke is meeting Marne with great respect and accepting his congratulations on his victory in the Lok Sabha,” Mr. Mitkari remarked.

Marne, who has at least six criminal cases against him, had served a three-year jail term in Pune’s Yerwada prison.