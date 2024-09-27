EY affiliate released Anna’s dues two months after death following outrage, says mother

The mother of Anna Sebastian Perayil, the 26-year-old Pune-based employee of EY member firm SRBC, who died due to a heart attack, has said that the company did not release the full and final settlement of her daughter for more than two months, and contested the information given by SRBC to the Maharashtra labour department. The company had told the department that Anna was given comp offs.

“Anna did not get any compensation, any comp off or weekend off. Unlike what the company has said, Anna worked till July 20 and not till July 19,” Anita Augustine told The Hindu from Kochi.

Ms. Anita said her daughter’s offer letter stated that “in case of an unfortunate demise, EY will pay three times of the last drawn CTC (cost to company)“, but the family received the amount following the media glare and outrage. “Anna’s CTC was ₹9.5 lakh. Three times the amount is ₹28.5 lakh. We received this amount only after the media attention. We were given the money on September 18,” she said.

The labour department had told The Hindu that “SRBC had deposited ₹28.5 lakh to Anna’s account for the employment for the period from March 11, 2024, to July 19, 2024. The company said it provided double remuneration for extra work. It said the employees are given comp-offs for extra work hours. As per preliminary information, Anna was given comp off.”

However, Ms. Anita contested many of these things. She said Anna was working till the evening of July 20 when she fell ill. The company had told the labour department that she had worked till July 19, and that July 20 and July 21 were her offs. “There are mobile chats on her phone with her manager. She had told the manager that her laptop was not working and that she was going to office to get it resolved as the IT department was unable to help her. She had gone to work that day. We do not have access to her laptop now. But her phone has these conversation details,” she said.

Giving details about the offer letter, Ms. Anita said the amount received “is not overtime but a provision for the death of an employee.”

“The letter stated that if the employee had children, their education will be supported. Also, if the employee has spouse, the company will help in providing employment. These are the death condition benefits. These two conditions didn’t apply to Anna. But we want to say that there was no overtime or compensation. We have her payslips. There was no extra leave or compensation,” she said.

Ms. Anita said that Anna worked every weekend, and that she logged into her laptop on weekends as well. “She had come to Kochi twice. Both times, she flew in on Saturday morning and left on Sunday morning. She would open her laptop and sit and work. We don’t have access to her laptop. She always said there were no offs,” she said.

When asked about Anna’s decision to move from Kochi to Pune for the job, Ms. Anita said her daughter went there “primarily to get the experience and exposure”. “She had said, she would stay there for one year, so she could get a good job thereafter.”

