EY affiliate functioned without permit since 2007: Maharashtra Labour Department

Officials of the Union Labour Ministry and the Maharashtra Labour Department inspected the Pune office of S.R. Batliboi and Co (SRBC), a member firm of Ernst and Young (EY), amid an investigation into an employee’s death.

Maharashtra’s additional labour commissioner, Shailendra Pol, whose team inspected the EY affiliate’s office told The Hindu that the firm was operating without a mandatory registration under the State’s Shops and Establishments Act. The law caps the maximum working hours for adults at nine hours each day and 48 hours each week.

Anna Sebastian Perayil , a 26-year-old chartered accountant died in July, three months into her job at SRBC. Ms. Perayil’s mother, Anita Augustine, had written a letter to EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani stating that the “workload” and “long hours” had taken a toll on her daughter “physically, emotionally and mentally”.

EY has declined to comment on the issue.

“The company applied for a registration with the Labour Department only in February 2024 and we rejected it because it had not applied since 2007 when it started this office,” said Mr. Pol. He added that EY had been given seven days to explain the lapse.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje, in a post on X on September 19, had said, “Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Anna Sebastian Perayil. A thorough investigation into the allegations of an unsafe and exploitative work environment is under way. We are committed to ensuring justice & labour ministry has officially taken up the complaint”.

S.R. Batliboi and Co is one of many member firms of EY India, as on March 7, 2024, according to the audit regulation document of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and in Wales (ICAEW).

(With inputs from Reuters)

