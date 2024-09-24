GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

EY affiliate functioned without permit since 2007: Maharashtra Labour Department

The company applied for a registration with the Labour Department only in February 2024 and we rejected it because it had not applied since 2007 when it started this office, said a Labour Department official

Published - September 24, 2024 10:24 pm IST - Pune

Ashokamithran T.

Officials of the Union Labour Ministry and the Maharashtra Labour Department inspected the Pune office of S.R. Batliboi and Co (SRBC), a member firm of Ernst and Young (EY), amid an investigation into an employee’s death.

Maharashtra’s additional labour commissioner, Shailendra Pol, whose team inspected the EY affiliate’s office told The Hindu that the firm was operating without a mandatory registration under the State’s Shops and Establishments Act. The law caps the maximum working hours for adults at nine hours each day and 48 hours each week.

EY employee's death: Maharashtra labour department official inspects at firm's Pune office

Anna Sebastian Perayil , a 26-year-old chartered accountant died in July, three months into her job at SRBC. Ms. Perayil’s mother, Anita Augustine, had written a letter to EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani stating that the “workload” and “long hours” had taken a toll on her daughter “physically, emotionally and mentally”.

EY has declined to comment on the issue.

“The company applied for a registration with the Labour Department only in February 2024 and we rejected it because it had not applied since 2007 when it started this office,” said Mr. Pol. He added that EY had been given seven days to explain the lapse.

Report on issues related to EY staffer demise in 10 days: Mansukh Mandaviya

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje, in a post on X on September 19, had said, “Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Anna Sebastian Perayil. A thorough investigation into the allegations of an unsafe and exploitative work environment is under way. We are committed to ensuring justice & labour ministry has officially taken up the complaint”.

S.R. Batliboi and Co is one of many member firms of EY India, as on March 7, 2024, according to the audit regulation document of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and in Wales (ICAEW).

(With inputs from Reuters)

Published - September 24, 2024 10:24 pm IST

Related Topics

labour dispute / labour legislation / employment / Maharashtra

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.