"Expiry date of MVA is near, alliance will break on seat sharing": Mumbai BJP Chief

Targeting the Opposition alliance in Maharashtra, Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar said that the expiry date of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is near and it will break on the issue of seat sharing in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Mr. Shelar also mentioned that after the elections, the MVA will break as all three parties (Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Nationalist Congress Party [Sharadchandra Pawar]) are there for the CM post. He said, "The expiry date of Maha Vikas Aghadi is near. Most likely, this will break on the issue of seat sharing and if somehow they sustain it through seat sharing, it's a sure thing that this will break immediately after the elections as all three parties are there for the CM post."

Further, speaking on the Badlapur incident, where two minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted, Ashish Shelar said that the political conspiracy in the organised protest should also be investigated.

"We request the Home Minister and CM that the periphery of the SIT on the Badlapur incident be increased and the political conspiracy in the organised and well-planned protest should also be investigated. We can understand the anger of the parents and their neighbours but what political people were planning, should also be investigated," he said.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, along with party leaders and workers, staged a protest in Mumbai against the Badlapur incident. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “The atrocities that are happening against women and daughters — 12 incidents have happened in 10 days. One case is being registered every day under the POCSO Act in Thane. We are protesting against all this.”

The Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar, along with Maha Vikas Aghadi party leaders and workers donning black bands on their arms, staged a protest on Saturday (August 24, 2024) in Pune against the Badlapur incident. During the protest, Sharad Pawar said, "There is not a day in Maharashtra when there is no news of atrocities against women. The government should take this incident seriously. The government is saying that the opposition is doing politics, calling it politics shows how insensitive the government is."

