“Police have registered a case against four unidentified persons on charges of attempt to murder after NCP (SP) leader and former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh was seriously injured in stone pelting at his car in Nagpur,” officials said on Tuesday (November 19, 2024).

The incident took place at around 8 p.m. on Monday (November 18, 2024) and Mr. Deshmukh was later admitted to a private hospital in Nagpur.

State NCP (SP) spokesperson Pravin Kunte claimed there was a “conspiracy” behind Mr. Deshmukh, who received injuries on his head and shoulder, and blamed the ruling BJP for the incident.

The party headed by Sharad Pawar has demanded a high-level probe into the incident, which occurred on the last day of campaigning for the Maharashtra assembly elections scheduled on November 20.

Mr. Deshmukh was returning to Katol after attending a meeting in Narkhed village. Some unidentified persons threw stones at his car near Belphata on Jalalkheda Road near Katol in Nagpur district.

“The former minister, who received injuries during the attack, was immediately rushed to the Katol Civil Hospital,” police said.

He was later admitted to a private hospital here.

Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Harssh Poddar on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) said they have taken a serious cognisance of the incident and registered a case against four unidentified persons on charges of attempt to murder.

“A forensic team has visited the incident spot to collect technical evidence,” he said.

The deputy SP of Katol was investigating the case, he said, adding that senior police officials and the district collector have also visited the incident spot.

Mr. Poddar appealed to the people not to pay attention to any rumours.

Anil Deshmukh’s son Salil Deshmukh is contesting from the Katol assembly constituency on the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) ticket against BJP’s Charansingh Thakur.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday (November 19, 2024), NCP (SP) spokesperson Mr. Kunte said the former minister suffered injuries on his head and shoulder and doctors have advised him bed rest.

Asked who was behind the attack, Mr. Kunte blamed it on the BJP and its leaders.

He alleged there was a “nexus” of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the state home minister, BJP MLC Parinay Fuke and Katol nominee Thakur operating in the area.

There is no law and order in the state and a former home minister is attacked, Mr. Kunte said, claiming no police security was provided at Mr. Deshmukh’s residence through the night.

He also raised questions over Fuke holding a press conference on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) morning and claiming the attack on Anil Deshmukh was a “political stunt”.

“It is not a stunt but a conspiracy against Anil Deshmukh,” Mr. Kunte claimed.

Earlier, NCP (SP) spokesperson Vedprakash Arya on Monday (November 18, 2024) sought a high-level inquiry into the incident and police protection for Mr. Deshmukh’s family.

“Some people attacked Anil Deshmukh’s car in Belfata Bhishnur in Katol, wherein Mr. Deshmukh received serious head injury. His treatment started in Katol but due to the serious injury, he was shifted to Nagpur for treatment,” Mr. Arya said in a statement.

He claimed that their political opponents were staring at a crushing defeat and, therefore, resorted to such a cowardly attack.