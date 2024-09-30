GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Everything is being taken to Gujarat’: Uddhav Thackeray slams Maharashtra CM Shinde on losing big projects

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray criticises CM Eknath Shinde for industrial projects moving to Gujarat and also for the Shivaji statue collapse

Updated - September 30, 2024 10:54 am IST - Ramtek, Maharashtra

ANI
Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray addresses after unveiling a 25 feet tall horse-mounted statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Kalneshwar village near Nagpur on Sunday.

Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray addresses after unveiling a 25 feet tall horse-mounted statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Kalneshwar village near Nagpur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has slammed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, alleging that since he became Chief Minister, many industrial projects from the State have gone to Gujarat.

"When I was the Chief Minister, did you hear even a single news that any project from here went to Gujarat? In the last two and a half years, since this Mindhe (Shinde) became Chief Minister, so many industries have gone to Gujarat. Everything is being taken to Gujarat. Mumbai's economic centre has also been taken to Gujarat. We are not just fighting for power, but our fight is against the looting of Maharashtra," Mr. Thackeray said in Ramtek, where he unveiled the statue of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Big projects diverted from Maharashtra to Gujarat right under nose of Shinde-Fadnavis: Pawar

He alleged that in past two years Maharashtra failed to bag projects and industries it should have to neighbouring Gujarat.

Notably, Vedanta-Foxconn had inked a pact with Gujarat in September 2022 for a ₹1.54 lakh crore semiconductor project in Ahmedabad. Mr. Thackeray also accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of wanting to "finish" him and NCP leader Sharad Pawar.

"Mohan Bhagwatji (RSS chief), do you agree with the BJP's Hindutva? Goons are coming into this BJP; corrupt people are coming. Do you agree with this? Amit Shah is coming to finish me and Sharad Pawar; will you let us be finished? Only my people can finish me, not Amit Shah. If my people tell me to sit at home, I will sit at home; if someone from Delhi tells me to sit at home, my people will make them sit at home. After our government came to power, I will stop the loot going on in Maharashtra," he said.

Weak structure, rust caused Shivaji statue collapse, says probe panel

Mr. Thackeray also slammed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over the collapse of the Shivaji statue at the Malvan fort in Sindhudurg and termed it an embarrassment for the State.

A 35-foot-tall statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Sindhudurg district collapsed on August 26. It was unveiled on December 4 last year as part of Navy Day celebrations and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The collapse of the statue of the Maratha state's iconic founder had sparked a significant political war between leaders of the State, with opposition criticising the Eknath Shinde-led government for the collapse.

Published - September 30, 2024 10:19 am IST

0 / 0
